Headed into conference tournament play, Penn State resided at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with a 3-10 overall record.

Hoping for some postseason magic, Penn State fell short, losing 16-8 to Johns Hopkins in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Freshman midfielder Kyle Aldridge struck first for the Nittany Lions, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

The rest of the first quarter was stagnant for both offenses as turnovers began to accumulate in bunches, with each team turning the ball over five times in the frame.

By the eight-minute mark of the second quarter Johns Hopkins had scored five unanswered goals and extended its lead to four.

Penn State went over 20 minutes without tallying a single goal before Jeff Tambroni called his first timeout.

Johns Hopkins offensive continued to flourish, though, as the scoreboard read 7-2 in favor of the Blue Jays heading into halftime.

Back to back goals from Ethan Long and Mark Sickler in the third quarter cut the Hopkins lead to four before Peter Milliman called timeout.

The third frame was much more of a back-and-forth affair, with each team tallying five goals.

Four Nittany Lions scored in the third quarter including freshman midfielder Matt Traynor who scored the first goal of his Penn State career.

However, the defense failed to combat the flourishing Hopkins offensive attack resulting in a season ending loss.

First half struggles

Despite a late second-quarter goal from Sickler, the Nittany Lions got off to a slow start both offensively and defensively.

The team racked up an alarming 11 turnovers heading into the locker room at halftime while also losing the shots battle 31-9.

The Blue Jays led by as many as eight goals and never appeared threatened by a Penn State comeback.

Freshman impress in postseason debut

The Penn State freshman were impressive on both sides of the ball despite playing in their first postseason game.

Goalie Jack Fracyon finished the contest with 17 saves and held his own against an extremely aggressive Johns Hopkins offense that took 54 shots.

Freshman goal scorers from Saturday’s game included Traynor, Long, Aldridge and Will Peden.

Season ends in Baltimore

The Nittany Lions season has ended in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

With a 3-11 overall record, Penn State won't get any consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite suffering those 11 losses on the season, the team showed promise in numerous games and features a very talented young core.

Underwhelming 2022 campaign aside, the future is bright in Happy Valley.

