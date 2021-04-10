Penn State’s 2021 season hasn’t yet lived up to the lofty expectations the program has set for itself — and that trend continued Saturday.

If there was any one game this year to epitomize the campaign, it would be the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

The defense has been unable to make stops all season long, therefore diminishing any opportunities the offense could have at scoring in big numbers.

With a six-goal advantage entering the second quarter, this game was mathematically over long before the final whistle was blown.

The second quarter didn’t offer any more hope for the Nittany Lions, unable to find the back of the net in the first 14 minutes of the quarter.

By halftime, the damage was already more than done.

Rutgers had already entered double digits, and Penn State was stranded with only three goals to its name.

Here are the biggest storylines from the Nittany Lions’ lopsided loss to the Scarlet Knights.

Sketchy defense leads to no offense

It’s hard to think of anything Penn State did necessarily right in Saturday’s loss to Rutgers.

But if we’re talking about things that didn’t go well for coach Jeff Tambroni and his squad, that’s a different story.

The talent the Nittany Lion offense possesses is clear.

Mac O’Keefe, TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds are all established sharp-shooters who have enjoyed very successful college careers.

However, that talent level at the attack means all but nothing when the offense doesn’t even get an opportunity to score.

On Saturday, Rutgers took 39 more shots than Nittany Lions.

Without any in-depth analysis, the reason Penn State lost by such a large margin is entirely based on the lack of opportunities the defense created for O’Keefe and his attackmen counterparts.

No record this week for Mac O’Keefe

If there’s been one positive aspect of the 2021 season, it’s been watching Mac O’Keefe chase the all-time goal record.

Entering Saturday’s contest, O’Keefe was just a hat trick away from tying Justin Guterding’s NCAA-leading 212 career goals.

Unfortunately for O’Keefe, finding the back of the net was not as easy on Saturday as it normally has been through his five-year college career.

The fifth-year senior scored two goals in the contest, both of which came late in the fourth quarter when a Scarlet Knight victory was already inevitable.

O’Keefe’s lack of scoring opportunity against Rutgers can be almost entirely attributed to the lackluster play of Penn State’s defense, allowing the Scarlet Knights to take 75 shots in comparison to the Nittany Lions’ 36.

With only six shots attempted in the game, O’Keefe will have to wait another week for a chance at the all-time goal record.

Colby Kneese benched, no match for Scarlet Knights

With an offensive core of Adam Charalambides, Connor Kirst and Kieran Mullins, Saturday’s rematch against Rutgers was bound to be quite the clinic for Colby Kneese.

Just two weeks after saving a brilliant 15 goals against Johns Hopkins, the fifth-year goalkeeper was benched against Rutgers after allowing 11 goals in the early portion of Saturday’s contest.

In his replacement was redshirt sophomore Aleric Fyock, who didn’t do much to stop the bleeding for the Nittany Lions, allowing 11 goals of his own.

As for Charalambides, Kirst and Mullins, the big three each put up hat tricks, combining for 14 of the Scarlet Knights’ 22 goals.

