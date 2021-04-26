Penn State graduate faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri has found himself a new home in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Arceri was drafted by Atlas LC with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 Premier Lacrosse College Draft Monday.

With Arceri off the board, he will be the second Penn State player to be drafted this year, as Arceri’s teammate Mac O’Keefe was taken in the first round by Chaos LC.

The Nittany Lions’ faceoff specialist has had a decorated career in the blue and white as he finishes up his final season.

In 2018, Arceri was voted the Big Ten Specialist of the Year and was named to the All-Big Ten first team. He also finished in the top 20 as a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award.

With just the postseason left, Arceri is 898-1460 in his five-year career at Penn State playing in 64 games.

The St. James, New York, native was also a part of the 2019 Big Ten championship team.

Now he will look to bring his experience of competing at the faceoff-X in Happy Valley to Atlas.

