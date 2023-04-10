An electric conclusion in double overtime has powered Penn State up to No. 5 in the latest USILA rankings.

The Nittany Lions edged a formidable opponent in John Hopkins 12-11 last Saturday thanks to a game-winning goal from Kevin Winkoff.

Now standing at 7-3, Penn State will aim to continue its upward trajectory this week during a huge road battle.

The blue and white are set to visit a familiar foe in No. 15 Michigan this Sunday at 6 pm in a major conference matchup.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE