An electric conclusion in double overtime has powered Penn State up to No. 5 in the latest USILA rankings.
The Nittany Lions edged a formidable opponent in John Hopkins 12-11 last Saturday thanks to a game-winning goal from Kevin Winkoff.
Back in the top ✋! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/EXU7RfdhCE— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 10, 2023
Now standing at 7-3, Penn State will aim to continue its upward trajectory this week during a huge road battle.
The blue and white are set to visit a familiar foe in No. 15 Michigan this Sunday at 6 pm in a major conference matchup.
