Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Team Celebration

Penn State men's lacrosse celebrates a win against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

An electric conclusion in double overtime has powered Penn State up to No. 5 in the latest USILA rankings.

The Nittany Lions edged a formidable opponent in John Hopkins 12-11 last Saturday thanks to a game-winning goal from Kevin Winkoff.

Now standing at 7-3, Penn State will aim to continue its upward trajectory this week during a huge road battle.

The blue and white are set to visit a familiar foe in No. 15 Michigan this Sunday at 6 pm in a major conference matchup.

