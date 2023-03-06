MLAX VS LAF goal celebration

Penn State Men's Lacrosse team celebrates a goal during their season opener on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 against Lafayette at Holuba Hall in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went onto defeat the Leopards 21-11. 

 Casey Loughlin

Following its 15-9 victory over Penn, Penn State has broken the top 10 in both the USILA and Inside Lacrosse rankings, reaching No. 8.

The Nittany Lions, led in scoring by graduate student TJ Malone with 22 points through the first four games, are 4-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Villanova.

The blue and white will look to climb further in the rankings this Saturday when it travels to Cornell to face the No. 3 Big Red at noon.

