Following its 15-9 victory over Penn, Penn State has broken the top 10 in both the USILA and Inside Lacrosse rankings, reaching No. 8.

We broke the top 1️⃣0️⃣ in both polls! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/gOZWMZmmKT — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 6, 2023

The Nittany Lions, led in scoring by graduate student TJ Malone with 22 points through the first four games, are 4-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Villanova.

The blue and white will look to climb further in the rankings this Saturday when it travels to Cornell to face the No. 3 Big Red at noon.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE