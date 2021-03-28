Penn State did not let rain ruin its parade in a battle against Johns Hopkins Sunday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Blue Jays 11-8 in the midst of less than desirable weather en route to their second win of the season and coach Jeff Tambroni’s 200th victory of his coaching career.

During the second quarter of action in Happy Valley, the skies darkened and unleashed a tidal wave of precipitation on the field.

Panzer Stadium turned into an old-school slip and slide for the rest of the game. The blue and white, however, was prepared for the conditions.

Penn State trains in the rain every chance it gets, so this one instance was no different to its experiences on the practice field.

“Both teams have probably practiced in the [rain] enough throughout the year to be comfortable in it,” Tambroni said.

The rain did cause for the turnovers to spike for both teams in the game. The Nittany Lions ended with 22 turnovers, and the Blue Jays committed 14.

The precipitation made the ball slip out of a lot of players' sticks, causing more turnovers.

“The rain definitely made it a sloppy game,” Tambroni said. “I think the ball was challenging to handle the whole game.”

There were also plenty of “yard sales” for both teams, a term used when a player’s stick is checked out of his hands.

The turnover number for Johns Hopkins was normal for the Baltimore team, as it ranks in the middle of the pack of the Big Ten with 15.4 turnovers per game.

Other than turnovers, Tambroni saw a lot of athletes struggle to come to grips with the wet Panzer field.

“You could see the footing made it extremely for guys to run away from the defense on both sides,” Tambroni said.

The unstable footing created opportunities for the player to get creative with their goals and passes.

Junior attackman TJ Malone used the wet pitch to slide past two Blue Jay defenders and score a goal, where he leaped and dove to create an opening where he could get it past Blue Jay goalie Josh Kirson.

Malone leads Penn State in points with 24 on 14 goals and 10 assists.

With the sloppiness aside, Tambroni does not think that the water park in Happy Valley affected the outcome of the game.

“I don’t think it had any impact on the scoreboard in terms of who won the game,” Tambroni said.

The weather over Panzer Stadium did not affect graduate goalkeeper Colby Kneese. Kneese had 15 saves in the contest, putting him at 61 saves on the season.

The changes in weather are nothing new for Kneese and the team. The team practices in all different types of conditions, as State College’s climate is unpredictable.

“We try to get onto the field and practice in our stadium no matter the weather condition,” Kneese said. “The weather in Happy Valley is crazy: If it’s not snowing, then it is pouring rain and the sun barely comes out. We practice in it all the time”

A Dallas native, Kneese likes the rainy, wet playing field because he likes to use it to his team’s advantage.

“If you don’t let it affect you, you can use it to your advantage and let it affect teams that are not accustomed to it,” Kneese said. “You can see them take poor shots toward the end of the game a little bit, maybe the [rain] had an effect on that.

The positives of the rain also came with its negatives.

The precipitation caused the strings of the sticks to soak up the water and increase the mass of the sticks, especially for the person with the biggest pouch — the goalie.

“The worst thing is having a goalie stick, which is a big net and a big old bag.” Kneese said. “When it gets wet, it gets heavy and it is harder to throw with it.”

The negatives of the weather did not stop the Nittany Lions from picking up their second win of the season over the Blue Jays.

The game was close at times, but the blue and white was able to block out the gloomy day and sneak out with a win.

“We are not gonna let a small factor like the weather, especially when our backs are against the wall, have an effect on the game,” Kneese said.

