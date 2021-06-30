B1G men's lacrosse semifinal, Penn State vs Rutgers, Penn State postgame huddle

Penn State players listen to head coach Jeff Tambroni in the huddle after defeating Rutgers in the Big Ten men's lacrosse semifinal at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The No. 1 seed Nittany Lions defeated the No. 4 seed Scarlet Knights 18-6.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State is dipped into the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Long stick midfielder Ryan O'Connor committed to the Nittany Lions, per his high school’s Twitter.

O’Connor was an All-American this past spring and is listed as a 3-star prospect. He flipped his commitment after initially committing to Villanova in November.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.