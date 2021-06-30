Penn State is dipped into the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Long stick midfielder Ryan O'Connor committed to the Nittany Lions, per his high school’s Twitter.

Congrats to Ryan O’Connor on his committment to @PennStateMLAX! @phillylacrosse — Springfield Lacrosse (@sprlax) June 30, 2021

O’Connor was an All-American this past spring and is listed as a 3-star prospect. He flipped his commitment after initially committing to Villanova in November.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE