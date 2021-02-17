With the season opener just days away, Penn State is already making a splash in the Big Ten Preseason Poll and the conference's Players to Watch.

In the official Big Ten preseason rankings, Penn State sits at No. 2 behind only Maryland.

Along with the team as a whole being noticed, a few Nittany Lions received individual shout-outs from the conference.

Mac O'Keefe, Nick Cardile, and Jack Traynor have been selected by the Big Ten as the Penn State players to watch for the upcoming 2021 season.

🚨 #B1G News ⤵️ Nick Cardile, Mac O'Keefe, and Jack Traynor of @PennStateMLAX have been selected to the 2021 #B1GLax Preseason Players to Watch List. pic.twitter.com/o7zbsee5iM — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 17, 2021

O'Keefe was recently selected as one of Inside Lacrosse's candidates for the Tewaaraton Award prior to the 2021 season.

Traynor is entering his junior season, while Cardile is finishing off his Penn State career utilizing his extra year of eligibility as a fifth-year senior.

The blue and white's season starts Feb. 20, when Penn State heads to Rutgers.

