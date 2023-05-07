Penn State men's lacrosse earns at-large bid for NCAA Tournament

Penn State was selected to the NCAA Tournament as a 5-seed to take on Princeton.

This is the first time the blue and white have made the tournament since 2019 when it defeated Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten Championship. Penn State went as far as the semifinals before its 21-17 loss to Yale in Philadelphia.

The Big Ten regular season champs come into this one 9-4 after a 17-15 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.

After a successful regular season, the five-seeded Nittany Lions will look to leave their mark in the NCAA Tournament.

