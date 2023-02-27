Penn State Men's Lacrosse

(44) Sophomore Pup Buono plays Stony Brook at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Feb. 18th, 2023. Penn State wins 17 - 12.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State has cracked the top 20.

The Nittany Lions went 2-1 in their first three games but picked up a huge win against then-No. 5 Yale.

Big games by Matt Traynor, who piled up six points, and TJ Malone, who recorded three goals, led the blue and white to a win over the Bulldogs.

Penn State plays heavy hitters UPenn and Cornell in its next two games looking to pick up big wins and extend its win streak to three.

