After Penn State's Feb. 20 loss to Rutgers, the Nittany Lions have stumbled out of the top 10.

In the latest USILA men's lacrosse poll, the blue and white sit at No. 13, dropping them seven spots from last week's No. 6 ranking.

Meanwhile, Rutgers' 11-9 win over Penn State has boosted the Scarlet Knights to No. 9 in the country. This is Rutgers' first appearance in the top 10 in 2021.

Ohio State also leapfrogged the Nittany Lions as the Buckeyes are the No. 6 ranked team in the nation.

The blue and white will have a chance to boost its rankings against No. 4 Maryland on Feb. 26.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE