Penn State came ever so close to downing another top-10 Ivy League opponent Saturday. Key words: ever so close.

The Nittany Lions were unable to repeat that success, however, as they came up short against Penn at the Crown Classic in Charlotte by a final score of 10-9 to fall to 2-4 on the season.

The blue and white got the scoring started on a goal from sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler — the first in a hat trick for him — and led 2-1 after the first period.

Penn State was unable to muster up much offense from that point on and was never fully able to get in an offensive rhythm.

Senior attackman Dylan Gergar was a major force for Penn, scoring four of the Quakers’ nine goals.

The big blow came in the final seconds when junior midfielder James Shipley scored the game-winning goal, his second of the game, to cap off a gutsy win for Penn.

With the loss, Penn State will return home and gear up to take on another Ivy League foe in Cornell next Saturday at noon at Panzer Stadium.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s neutral-site contest.

Defense holds strong

Even with the loss, the Nittany Lions’ defense gave its best effort.

Penn came into the game fresh off a 14-goal performance against No. 7 Duke last Saturday, and with the struggles of the blue and white defense so far this season, an outburst of goals was expected for the Quakers.

It turned out to be quite the opposite, however, and redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock had his best individual performance of the season, allowing 10 goals on 11 saves.

The defense did its job of hounding the Quakers and not allowing them to get too many opportunities close to the net.

Brenfleck finding his niche

While the main catalysts on offense for Penn State this season have been the likes of senior attackman Jack Traynor, fifth-year midfielder Jack Kelly and redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume, a new name is slowly starting to enter the fray.

Redshirt freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck has come on in a big way of late, scoring another goal and extending his scoring streak to five straight games.

Depth has been an important part of coach Jeff Tambroni’s team this season, and Brenfleck has been a large component in that.

No answer for Gergar and company

Although Gergar was the main driving force for the Quakers’ offense today, it certainly did not come without help.

Senior midfielder Sam Handley added a hat trick and Shipley added two of his own goals, including the game-winner with just over a second remaining on the clock.

Senior attackman Jack Schultz also added a goal for Penn, showing off its array of offensive threats that Penn State was unable to combat.

