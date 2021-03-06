Penn State finally got the wheels turning offensively to lead to its first win of the season.

The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State 15-13 Saturday to pick up their first win of the 2021 campaign.

In the opening minutes, graduate student Dylan Foulds put the Nittany Lions on the board first, continuing Penn State’s three-game opening goal streak.

Foulds’ hot hand would continue in the opening period, adding two more goals to the Nittany Lion’s lead and giving himself a hat trick in just the first period.

Ohio State did not let the blue and white have all the fun, though, cutting the Penn State lead just before the end of the first to 5-2 with goals from junior Scott White and sophomore Grant Mitchell.

The Buckeyes picked up some momentum in the start of the second period with two unanswered goals from graduate student Tre Leclaire and senior Jackson Reid putting the Penn State lead to 6-4.

Like Foulds, Leclaire shined in the second period with a hat trick of his own putting the grey and scarlet back within one 7-6.

Penn State was sloppy out of the second half contributing to a wide open goal from Jack Myers tying the game at 7-7 early in the third.

The sloppiness was quickly whipped back into shape with a Nittany Lions goal onslaught.

With goals from Mac O’Keefe, TJ Malone and Grant Haus, the blue and white slid into double-digits for the first time of the season taking the lead 11-7.

The final period of play did not disappoint with multiple goals from both sides creating a close finish.

Eventually, O’Keefe put in the dagger with his third goal of the game coming in the final minutes putting Penn State up 15-13.

Penn State’s offense ignites

The past two games, the Nittany Lions have failed to break double-digit goals.

That streak ended Saturday.

Junior TJ Malone had himself another offensive spectacle, adding five goals of his own to his resume. Malone leads the Nittany Lions in points on the season with 14 points on nine goals and five assists.

Alongside Malone, Foulds scored a hat trick in the first quarter.

Other than the two goal leaders, the rest of the blue and white’s goals were spread evenly.

Penn State’s leading scorer in 2020, Mac O’Keefe, kept his 35-game goal streak going with a second-half strike. O’Keefe’s goal put the Nittany Lions’ into double-digits for the first time this season.

Sophomore Grant Haus found the net for his first goal of the season. Haus’ goal was his first goal in the blue and white.

The offense was one of the areas that Penn State needed to get back in shape for them to find the win column.

The Nittany Lions’ offense against the Buckeyes is what they will need later down the stretch if they want to be competitive in the Big Ten gauntlet.

Ohio State’s fight

Ohio State did not hold a single lead against Penn State in the 15-13.

Even being down in the game for the full 60 minutes did not extinguish the Buckeyes’ fight.

Penn State went on multiple offensive runs in the game. The biggest was the four unanswered goals at the start of the third period.

After the four goals beating, the grey and scarlet came pounding back with a streak of its own.

Ohio State’s Jackson Reid silenced the Nittany Lions with his second goal of the game, allowing the momentum to be shifted back in the Buckeyes’ favor.

After the Reid goal, Ohio State started to chip away at the Penn State lead.

Senior Griffin Hughes managed to find the back of the net for his first goal of the game. Hughes’ goal halted the blue-and-white attack at the beginning of the second half.

Arceri’s dominance

Graduate student Gerard Arceri has had no struggles adjusting to the new faceoff rules this season.

WIth the new faceoff rules, the old motorcycle grip has been replaced by a new grip style where the ball must be in a continuous motion.

Against Ohio State, Arceri continued to be consistent against top competition. He was 13-for-31 on faceoffs in the contest against the stout Buckeye faceoff specialist Justin Inacio.

Arceri’s wins opened up for multiple offensive possessions for the Nittany Lions.

Over the course of the short season, the faceoff has been an area that did not need fixing.

Against Maryland, Arceri was 17-for-24 against the Terrapins on the day. The faceoff was one of the only things that went well in the 13-7 loss.

