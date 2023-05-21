Penn State men's lacrosse defeats Army, advances to Final Four

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A picture-perfect day for the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinal Round called for an intense matchup between Penn State and Army with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Penn State sealed the deal against Army in the quarterfinal round with a 10-9 victory after a six-goal run in the first half. The Nittany Lions punched their ticket into the semifinals round on May 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

While the weather was perfect to play in, Penn State didn’t get off to the hottest of starts. The Nittany Lions fell flat in the game's opening minutes with Army taking advantage and scoring two straight goals.

Sloppy play and turnovers plagued the team throughout the quarter as Army took control. Then eight minutes into the game, the Nittany Lions flipped the tables on Army with a four-goal run from four players before the end of the first quarter.

TJ Malone got the run started with a solo goal to pull the blue and white within one. Luke Mercer, Mac Costin and Matt Traynor followed the graduate student up to give Penn State a 4-2 lead.

The four-goal run continued into the second quarter with Mark Sickler shooting and scoring Penn State’s fifth goal of the day. After a defensive stand against Army’s offense, TJ Malone yet again took one in to give his team a four-score lead.

Once with a 2-0 lead, now down 6-2, Army looked to get its offense rolling three minutes before halftime. Reese Burek did just that with a solo goal that ended a 22 minute scoring drought to pull Army within three of Penn State.

That momentum didn’t last long however, as TJ Malone cranked out one more goal before half. The Pennsylvania native ended the first 30 minutes of play with a hat trick and a 7-3 lead.

With two quarters down and two more to go, the Nittany Lions picked up right where they left off with another goal from Malone. With half of the blue and white’s goals, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year refused to be denied.

It wasn’t until five minutes later that Gunnar Fellows responded with a solo goal to keep Army within range. Fellows' second goal of the day and team's fifth got the offense rolling after being absent for the majority of the first half.

Matt Traynor and Ethan Long paired for a goal to put the blue and white up by five but Army stayed right on the Nittany Lions’ tail with two goals to end the third quarter. Will Coletti and Bailey O’Connor were the ones credited with the solo goals.

Entering the final 15 minutes of play to decide who stays alive in the 2023 NCAA tournament, O’Connor found Jacob Morin for the first assisted Army goal of the day.

With the lead slipping through Penn State’s fingers, Kevin Winkoff stepped up for Penn State and ended the 19 minute scoring drought. Winkoff’s first and only goal of the day was short-lived as Fellow scored his third goal of the day to keep Army within two.

Five minutes to play, Finn McCullough kept Army’s hopes alive with an unassisted goal late in the fourth quarter.

Key defensive stands by each team set up the biggest possession in the 2023 season and with no time left, the Penn State defense stood strong to win the game 10-9.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE