After defeating Lafayette in its first game of the season, Penn State had suffered three consecutive losses to Villanova, Vermont and St. Josephs.

Penn State flipped the script in a big way on Saturday, downing No. 5 Yale, 10-6, at home to get back on track.

Yale came out of the gates hot, as junior midfielder Will Cabrera scored the Bulldogs’ first two goals just two minutes into the contest.

However, Penn State responded in brilliant fashion, as Jeb Brenfleck, along with three other Nittany Lions, went on a 5-0 scoring outburst.

The blue and white was aggressive in its offensive approach over the course of the first 15 minutes of action, taking 13 shots on goal.

Despite this early success for Penn State, the second quarter was all Yale.

The Bulldogs scored three straight goals to tie the game at 5, and Penn State could not convert a single goal in the period.

While the offense struggled to find momentum in the second quarter, the defense stepped up.

Aleric Fyock had 12 saves at half for the blue and white, halting the Yale offense to only five goals across the first 30 minutes.

Both teams came out of the halftime locker room in pursuit of establishing a lead.

Mark Sickler, Jack Kelly and Brenfleck did just that, as Penn State scored three straight goals.

Brenfleck was huge for the Nittany Lions in reestablishing the lead in the second half, as the redshirt freshman racked up a hat trick.

The Nittany Lions entered the final quarter with a three-goal advantage, holding the Yale offense scoreless in the third quarter.

Both defenses were dominant in the final period, holding either offense scoreless for over 10 minutes.

However, Sickler and Costin scored within the last 4 minutes of play, solidifying a Penn State victory.

Aleric Fyock shines in net

The redshirt junior continued his good stretch in goal this season with 20 total saves.

An impressive outing to say the least, holding the No. 5 team in the country to six goals.

Fyock held the Bulldogs to just one goal in the second half.

Brenfleck steps up

Redshirt-freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck totaled 3 goals on the afternoon.

He was the main catalyst for the Nittany Lions in coming away with the victory, leading the team in goals scored and points.

Although Penn State scored its least number of goals so far this season, Brenfleck did just enough to help the team come away with the victory

First ranked win

The Nittany Lions were able to recover after losing three straight games.

Defensively, Penn State was strong all afternoon, not allowing Yale to find many opportunities to score.

Perhaps this is just what Penn State needed to regain confidence and momentum.