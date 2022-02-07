Despite starting the season 1-0 after a win versus Lafayette, Penn State has failed to earn a spot in USILA’s 2022 Division 1 Coaches Poll.

The first regular season 2022 USILA / Dynamic Men’s Coaches Polls (Week of Feb. 7) are out! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lHZ3aPvkBR — USILA (@USILA_Lax) February 7, 2022

The list is led by No. 1 Virginia and also includes two Big Ten teams in the top 10 in Maryland and Rutgers.

The Terrapins received two first-place votes.

Penn State's next chance to propel itself into the rankings will come against Villanova on Saturday.

