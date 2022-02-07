PSU Men's Lax vs. Laf, Peden

Penn State attacker Will Peden (29) looks to pass the ball to a teammate while being chased by Lafayette defenseman Nicco Jacimovic (54) during the Penn State men's lacrosse game against Lafayette on Saturday, Feb 5, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 20-15.

 Chloe Trieff

Despite starting the season 1-0 after a win versus Lafayette, Penn State has failed to earn a spot in USILA’s 2022 Division 1 Coaches Poll.

The list is led by No. 1 Virginia and also includes two Big Ten teams in the top 10 in Maryland and Rutgers.

The Terrapins received two first-place votes.

Penn State's next chance to propel itself into the rankings will come against Villanova on Saturday.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags