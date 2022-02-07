Despite starting the season 1-0 after a win versus Lafayette, Penn State has failed to earn a spot in USILA’s 2022 Division 1 Coaches Poll.
The first regular season 2022 USILA / Dynamic Men’s Coaches Polls (Week of Feb. 7) are out! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lHZ3aPvkBR— USILA (@USILA_Lax) February 7, 2022
The list is led by No. 1 Virginia and also includes two Big Ten teams in the top 10 in Maryland and Rutgers.
The Terrapins received two first-place votes.
Penn State's next chance to propel itself into the rankings will come against Villanova on Saturday.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
Despite securing its first win of the season in somewhat dramatic fashion, Penn State wants …