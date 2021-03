Penn State has stopped its slide down the rankings.

Coach Jeff Tambroni's squad moved up to No. 12 in this week's USILA Coaches Poll after its 15-13 win over Ohio State for its first win of the season.

The blue and white leapfrogged two spots from last week's ranking of No. 14.

Sitting at 1-2 on the year, No. 12 Penn State heads to Baltimore to take on Johns Hopkins on Mar. 13.

