Penn State men's lacrosse comes back to defeat Princeton, moves on to quarterfinals

A Mother’s Day celebration turned into an NCAA men’s lacrosse clash between fifth-seeded Penn State and Princeton in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

After overcoming a 7-1 deficit midway through the second quarter, Penn State punched its way to Annapolis with a 13-12 victory over Princeton.

In their 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament, the Tigers took control of the tempo and scoreboard in the opening minutes. Back-to-back goals from Sean Cameron and Coulter Mackesy gave Princeton the early advantage.

The Nittany Lions held it down on defense long enough for the offense to force a holding call on the Tigers to give them a man-up advantage. On that advantage, TJ Malone commanded the attack to put Ethan Long in scoring position.

Nearing the end of the opening quarter, Mackesy wasn’t settling for just one goal. The sophomore scored another two unassisted goals in response to the blue and white’s only goal of the first quarter.

Even with a three-goal lead, Princeton had no plans to stop the tear that it was on. John Dunphey extended the scoring streak to three with yet another solo goal.

Mackesy and Alex Slusher pushed the Ivy League Champions even further with two more goals to make it a 7-1 ballgame. Mackesy, with more than half of the team's goals, added four more to his 49 goals on the season.

In need of a game-changing run, TJ Malone and Jack Traynor got to work on offense.

Long and Malone paired up for another goal followed by a Mark Sickler score, assisted by Jack Traynor. Already with two assists, Malone fired one in for himself after a picture-perfect pass from Traynor.

All of a sudden with the Nittany Lions on a three-goal run and knocking on the door, Princeton looked for an answer. It found one in Alexandar Vardaro who ended the blue and white’s scoring run.

The Penn State attack continued after the Princeton response with two straight goals from Long and Jack Traynor.

The Big Ten regular season champions once down 7-1, now found themselves down 9-6 heading into halftime.

A game that was once an offensive shootout turned into a defensive chess match between the two sides until a yellow card was pulled for slashing on Paul Weathington Jr. Kevin Winkoff then exploited the man-up situation to pull the Nittany Lions within two of the Tigers.

Already with three goals, Long added another one to the scoresheets to pull Penn State within reach of Princeton.

Princeton had led for 37 minutes of the game, Matt Traynor ended that run with his first goal after going 0-for-4 in the first half.

Tied at nine apiece, Penn State took control of the game after Long and Malone scored two separate goals to give the Nittany Lions an 11-9 lead. Long’s tally matched Mackesy’s goal total with five, which is tied for Long’s season-high goals in a game.

Headed into the final 15 minutes, Penn State locked down and began to milk the clock away. Jeb Brenfleck padded the Penn State lead to three, allowing Jack Fracyon and the defense some breathing room.

With the defense cruising and the offense wasting time, Princeton began to take advantage with three separate goals from three different players.

Now tied at 12 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, Winkoff shot and scored a solo goal to give the lead back to the Nittany Lions.

With one last possession, Princeton gave it everything it had but Jack Fracyon stepped up big and ended the game with a save.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 13-12 and advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals where they will take on Army.

