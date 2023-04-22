On Saturday night, the Big Ten Tournament bracket was released, with Penn State securing the No. 1 seed.

The @B1GLacrosse Tournament is SET...Who will be named Big Ten CHAMPS? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BYGNvsfwpM — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) April 23, 2023

After dominating Rutgers on Friday, the Nittany Lions secured at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, but they still needed Johns Hopkins to upset Maryland on Saturday to clinch the top seed.

The Blue Jays pulled through with a 12-11 win, slotting them in as the second seed and putting Penn State on top.

The first round matchups pit Ohio State against Michigan, with Rutgers taking on Maryland. Penn State will meet the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game on May 4 at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

The last time the Nittany Lions were the top seed in the tournament was in 2019, when they won their first Big Ten title in program history. That squad finished 16-2 and advanced to the NCAA semifinal.

