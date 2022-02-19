Coming off two consecutive tough losses, Penn State was unable to get its mojo back with a loss to Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia.

The Nittany Lions are now riding a three-game losing streak after a 15-13 loss to the Hawks heading into next Saturday’s affair with Yale.

After trailing early on in the first period off goals from senior midfielder Tucker Brown and junior attackman Matt Bohmer for Saint Joseph's, sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler scored the first of his two goals on the day.

Sickler wasn’t the only Nittany Lion to score multiple goals on the day, as redshirt freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck and fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly each scored multiple goals, as well.

The Nittany Lions, though, lost all of their momentum in the third period, allowing the Hawks to score seven goals to just one for the blue and white.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Third-quarter meltdown

The Nittany Lions entered the third quarter leading by a score of 8-6, and they exited the quarter trailing 13-9.

After a pretty stout defensive first half for the blue and white, the third quarter was a completely different story, as the Hawks were able to score at will and expand their lead.

Junior attackman Matt Bohmer scored two of his five goals on the day for Saint Joseph's in the third period, while senior midfielder Levi Anderson and graduate student midfielder Austin Strazzulla also added goals in the period.

The Hawks presented a balanced offensive attack that the blue and white was unable to combat, as sophomore attack William King and sophomore attackman Carter Page also scored in the third period.

Late comeback falls short

While the offense was not clicking on all cylinders today for the Nittany Lions, they did not go down without a fight.

The Nittany Lions outscored Saint Joseph's 4-2 in the fourth period, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback for the blue and white.

Senior attackman Jack Traynor scored two of his four goals of the day in the final frame, bringing his total on the season up to 13.

Redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume also scored in the final period, which brings him up to nine goals, tied for second on the team with fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly, who also scored twice today, trailing only Traynor.

What to do with goaltending situation

It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for Penn State in the net to say the least.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock struggled once again on the season, allowing 15 goals against 30 shots on target.

Fyock has struggled so far this season, allowing 10 or more goals in each game for the Nittany Lions, but he has shown flashes of potential at times and coach Jeff Tambroni has stated he believes in his ability and leadership.

The only other goalie on the Nittany Lions’ roster is freshman goalie Jack Fracyon, who played in the opening game of the season against Lafayette and made eight saves on 13 shots he faced.

It will be interesting to see if Tambroni opts to go with veteran leadership and stick with Fyock or if he decides the time has come to make a switch in net.

