Through the first three minutes, it looked like Penn State would beat unranked Johns Hopkins handily.

But those first three minutes proved misleading, as the Nittany Lions fell to the Blue Jays 13-6 Saturday to drop to 1-3 on the season.

With six goals scored, this is the lowest scoring output for Penn State in 63 games.

Mac O’Keefe found the net in less than a minute, and TJ Malone — coming off a seven-point showing against Ohio State last weekend — followed up with a goal of his own shortly after.

However, as soon as the second quarter started, things fell hard and fast for the Nittany Lions.

Putting up just three points in the first half, nothing seemed to improve in the second, adding only three more to the total.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s most lopsided loss of the season.

Offense regresses, back to slump

After scoring 15 against Ohio State, it looked like Penn State’s offense had finally found its confidence and rhythm.

All three starting attackmen finished with a hat trick, with Malone leading the charge with a season-high five goals scored.

Against Johns Hopkins, the offense looked the slowest it has looked all season.

Things started off hot early for the Nittany Lions, with two quick goals from O’Keefe and Malone — putting them up 2-0.

But other than a Jack Kelly score at the start of the second quarter, that was all she wrote for the blue and white in the first half.

In the second half, things somehow got worse.

Finding the back of the net was obviously a problem, but Penn State’s offense couldn’t even find looks.

The Nittany Lions went the whole third quarter without putting up a single shot.

With Johns Hopkins’ offense dominating in the second half, Penn State’s three-headed attackman monster was nowhere to be found.

While no one on the Penn State offense had a typically great day, Malone and O’Keefe continued to shine, putting up their second-straight multi-goal games.

Faceoffs can’t be won, defense run down

With two minutes left in the third quarter, Penn State finally won its first faceoff since the first quarter.

Due to this, Johns Hopkins ran all over the Nittany Lion defense.

While Penn State’s offense was getting shut out in the third quarter, the Blue Jays were putting up goal after goal.

The Penn State defense hasn’t looked necessarily great this year, unable to hold an opponent to single digits yet thus far.

With four-year starter Brayden Peck back in the lineup after injury, things looked promising for Penn State’s defense against the Blue Jays.

However, it likely hasn’t looked this lost in a very long time.

Turnovers give Blue Jays a huge advantage

Twenty-three turnovers told the story the last time Penn State took a loss, coming against a ferocious Maryland defense.

Against Johns Hopkins, the same remained true.

Led by Jackson Reynolds' four, the Nittany Lions tallied 20 turnovers over the course of the game against a Johns Hopkins defense who caused just 10 against Maryland last week.

Passes were landing everywhere but in the pockets of Penn State’s players sticks.

