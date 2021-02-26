Penn State couldn't defend its home field Friday night.

A week after its 11-9 loss against Rutgers, Penn State again couldn’t get it done in a 13-7 loss to No. 4 Maryland.

Now 0-2 on the campaign, the Nittany Lions have opened their season with two losses for the first time since 2010 — when the Glenn Thiel-led program lost its first six games of the year.

With only seven goals scored, this is the lowest point total the Nittany Lions have put up in a game since 2017 when the Terrapins held the blue and white to six.

After a hat trick in the opening loss to the Scarlet Knights, Dan Reaume put the Nittany Lions on the board first with a goal in the fourth minute of play.

Maryland would go on to score three goals unanswered — two coming from senior Logan Wisnauskas — before a behind-the-back shot from Penn State midfielder Nate Buller would bring the blue and white within one in the waning moments of the first quarter.

With a pair of goals from Jackson Reynolds and Mac O’Keefe, who extended his goal streak to 34-straight games, the Nittany Lions would take the lead before two Maryland scores would put the Terrapins back up by one at the end of the first half.

Three quick goals at the start of the second half would give Maryland their largest lead of the game to that point — and the goals wouldn’t stop there.

The Terrapins would end up outscoring the Nittany Lions 8-3 in the second half, running away with a game so close early on.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s 13-7 home loss to Maryland.

Defense strong early, weak late

What Jeff Tambroni called a “revolving door” of injuries for the Nittany Lions continued when midfielder Cole Willard went down with a knee injury at the start of the second quarter.

Without starters in defenseman Brayden Peck and and midfielder Jack Traynor, Penn State was already at a disadvantage on defense before the first whistle was even blown.

However, it was the Nittany Lions defense that made the greatest impact in the first half against a Maryland offense who scored 20 points in its season opener against Michigan.

Led by midfielder Jack Kelly and defenseman Sutton Boland, Penn State was able to hold Maryland to only five first-half points.

In the second half, the Nittany Lion defense looked completely different.

Only allowing five goals in the first half, Penn State allowed three in the third quarter alone and a late scoring barrage that iced the game in favor of the Terrapins.

Faceoff specialists show flashes of improvement

With Jake Glatz taking much of the faceoff responsibility against Rutgers, Penn State struggled, winning 12 of its 23 faceoff opportunities.

Against Maryland, it was Gerard Arceri who carried the load on faceoffs, keeping the Nittany Lions competitive for much of the game.

In the first half, Arceri — a two-time USILA All-American — won 9-of-11 faceoffs, scooping up six ground balls in the process.

The second half showed no slowing down for Arceri, who won 8-of-13 faceoffs to bring his game total to 17.

Continued offensive struggles, turnovers tell the story

Like in the loss to Rutgers, the offense didn’t seem to be on the same page.

O’Keefe, one of the most potent goal-scorers in college lacrosse history, looked like a whole new player in the worst way possible — with only two goals scored in his first two games this season.

With a hat trick of turnovers, O’Keefe brought his season total to six.

Of course, the feel of the offense is different without former attackman Grant Ament, so its early-season struggles were to be expected.

But if this team wants to win games, giving up 23 turnovers is not going to get it done.

