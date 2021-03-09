For the first time this season, a Penn State player picked up a weekly national honor Tuesday.

Penn State junior attackman TJ Malone was named to the USILA Team of the Week for his performance in the win over Ohio State.

Congratulations to this week's 2021 USILA/Dynamic Teams of the Week (Week of March 8)! pic.twitter.com/6YUpRjgUWj — USILA (@USILA_Lax) March 9, 2021

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 15-13 in a showdown in Happy Valley.

Malone led the blue and white with seven points on five goals and two assists.

He also is Penn State's leading scorer on the season, with 14 points on nine goals and five assists.

Malone and the Nittany Lions take on Johns Hopkins in Baltimore Saturday for their fourth game of the season.

