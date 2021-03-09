Penn State Men's Lacrosse Vs St Joseph's, Malone (7) With Ball
Attackman TJ Malone (7) runs with the ball against Saint Joseph's midfielder Andrew Chilson (50). The Nittany Lions triumphed over the Hawks 19-4 Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

 James Riccardo

For the first time this season, a Penn State player picked up a weekly national honor Tuesday.

Penn State junior attackman TJ Malone was named to the USILA Team of the Week for his performance in the win over Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 15-13 in a showdown in Happy Valley.

Malone led the blue and white with seven points on five goals and two assists.

He also is Penn State's leading scorer on the season, with 14 points on nine goals and five assists.

Malone and the Nittany Lions take on Johns Hopkins in Baltimore Saturday for their fourth game of the season.

