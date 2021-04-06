Penn State MLAX Vs Johns Hopkins - Sickler (32) Kelly (25)
Attacker Mark Sickler (32) passes the ball to a teammate while Midfielder Jack Kelly (25) supports him on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Jays 11-8.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

In Penn State's loss to Maryland, one blue-and-white player caught the eye of the Big Ten.

Nittany Lion freshman attackman Mark Sickler was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Tuesday after his multi-point performance against the Terrapins.

Sickler led the Nittany Lions with a career-high four points on one goal and three assists.

In the contest against Maryland, he recorded the first assist of his young career.

This is the Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, native's first career Big Ten honor.

