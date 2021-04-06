In Penn State's loss to Maryland, one blue-and-white player caught the eye of the Big Ten.

Nittany Lion freshman attackman Mark Sickler was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Tuesday after his multi-point performance against the Terrapins.

Your #B1GMLax Freshman #PlayeroftheWeek is Mark Sickler of @PennStateMLAX 🥍 Led Penn State this weekend with career-high 4 points (1G & 3A) 🥍 Dished out first assists of his career🥍 Earns first career #B1G Freshman of the Week honor#B1G 📰 https://t.co/hl2nPsHSoH pic.twitter.com/paUpPEYAdn — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 6, 2021

Sickler led the Nittany Lions with a career-high four points on one goal and three assists.

In the contest against Maryland, he recorded the first assist of his young career.

This is the Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, native's first career Big Ten honor.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE