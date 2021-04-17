Duh-nuh-nuh, duh-nuh-nuh.

Penn State attackman Mac O'Keefe's goal that broke the NCAA all-time record for career goals scored came in at No. 9 in SportsCenter's Top-10 Plays.

The Syosset, New York, native scored his 213th goal with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

O'Keefe went on to score the game-winning goal in overtime to move the Nittany Lions past Michigan 14-13.

The graduate attackman tallied eight points on six goals and two assists on the day.

