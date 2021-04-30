Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, Mac O'Keefe (3)
Attacker Mac O'Keefe (3) attempts to make a shot towards Michigan's goal during Penn State men's lacrosse game against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

Just two weeks after becoming the leading goal scorer in Division I men's lacrosse history, and just days after becoming a first-round pick in the PLL draft, fifth-year attackman Mac O’Keefe has reached another milestone.

For the third time in his career, O’Keefe has been named to the All-Big Ten first team. O’Keefe is the first Nittany Lion to be honored as a first-team honoree three times.

With 27 goals on the season, O’Keefe ranks seventh in goals scored in the conference and eleventh in points with 32.

Joining O’Keefe as a 2021 All-Big Ten honoree is attackman counterpart Dylan Foulds, who was named as Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. This honor comes a week after Foulds’ game-winning score against Ohio State this past Saturday.

