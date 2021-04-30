Just two weeks after becoming the leading goal scorer in Division I men's lacrosse history, and just days after becoming a first-round pick in the PLL draft, fifth-year attackman Mac O’Keefe has reached another milestone.
For the third time in his career, O’Keefe has been named to the All-Big Ten first team. O’Keefe is the first Nittany Lion to be honored as a first-team honoree three times.
#B1GNews ⤵️— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 30, 2021
👏 Here is your #B1GMLax All-Big Ten First Team 👏
🗞️ ➡️ https://t.co/M0voIJ4A2S pic.twitter.com/7JumNJnyMG
With 27 goals on the season, O’Keefe ranks seventh in goals scored in the conference and eleventh in points with 32.
Joining O’Keefe as a 2021 All-Big Ten honoree is attackman counterpart Dylan Foulds, who was named as Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. This honor comes a week after Foulds’ game-winning score against Ohio State this past Saturday.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
With their last regular season behind them, Mac O’Keefe and Gerard Arceri weren’t in the new…