Just two weeks after becoming the leading goal scorer in Division I men's lacrosse history, and just days after becoming a first-round pick in the PLL draft, fifth-year attackman Mac O’Keefe has reached another milestone.

For the third time in his career, O’Keefe has been named to the All-Big Ten first team. O’Keefe is the first Nittany Lion to be honored as a first-team honoree three times.

With 27 goals on the season, O’Keefe ranks seventh in goals scored in the conference and eleventh in points with 32.

Joining O’Keefe as a 2021 All-Big Ten honoree is attackman counterpart Dylan Foulds, who was named as Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. This honor comes a week after Foulds’ game-winning score against Ohio State this past Saturday.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE