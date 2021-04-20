Penn State graduate attackman Mac O'Keefe received a Big Ten honor for his historic game against Michigan.
O'Keefe surpassed Duke's Justin Guterding's Division I men's lacrosse all-time goal record of 212 in the Nittany Lions' most recent victory over Michigan.
Your #B1GMLax Offensive #PlayeroftheWeek is Mac O’Keefe of @PennStateMLAX 👏— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 20, 2021
🥍 Scored his 213th goal in 14-13 win vs. Michigan to set a new NCAA Division I record for career goals
🥍 Tallied 8 points (6G & 2A) including game-winning OT goal#B1G 📰 https://t.co/0SuEgIf98O pic.twitter.com/V6hEL0AdHZ
Not only did O'Keefe break the record, but he also scored the game-winning goal in overtime to split the season with the Wolverines at 1-1.
O'Keefe finished the game with eight points on six goals and two assists.
The Syosset, New York, native and the Nittany Lions head to Columbus for the final game of the regular season to battle Ohio State for the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
April 16, 2021, will be a day carved into the stones of Division I men’s lacrosse history.