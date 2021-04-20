Penn State graduate attackman Mac O'Keefe received a Big Ten honor for his historic game against Michigan.

O'Keefe surpassed Duke's Justin Guterding's Division I men's lacrosse all-time goal record of 212 in the Nittany Lions' most recent victory over Michigan.

Not only did O'Keefe break the record, but he also scored the game-winning goal in overtime to split the season with the Wolverines at 1-1.

O'Keefe finished the game with eight points on six goals and two assists.

The Syosset, New York, native and the Nittany Lions head to Columbus for the final game of the regular season to battle Ohio State for the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE