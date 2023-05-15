Penn State men's lacrosse attacker TJ Malone quarterbacks offense in second round victory over Princeton

Penn State hosted Princeton on Mother’s Day for the second round of the NCAA tournament. With expectations set high for the team headed into the game, an abysmal start to the day put the Nittany Lions in a quick hole.

Down 7-1 midway through the second quarter of the most significant game of the season, Penn State was in desperate need of a leader, a game changer, a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

TJ Malone, who had 26 goals and 28 assists throughout the regular season, lit the fire that sparked a massive 13-12 comeback victory over Princeton on Sunday night.

The graduate student got to work with Ethan Long on three separate occasions during the first half to help pull the Nittany Lions within three of the Tigers. With three assists and a goal late in the second quarter, Malone was responsible for four of the six goals Penn State had at halftime.

Malone wasn’t just an impact player the stat sheet, he made an impact in elements that aren't measured statistically. The attacker was everywhere throughout the night, encouraging his teammates on the field, firing up the sidelines and keeping the team’s spirits up.

“We had the mindset of just one player at a time, we had to win possessions and once we had possessions we had to capitalize,” Malone said. “We didn’t capitalize in the first quarter but started to get going a little bit and then the rest of the offense picked back up.”

That mindset was applied in the third quarter when the blue and white’s attack picked up right where it left off, with Malone leading the charge. The Pennsylvania native set up Kevin Winkoff for a picture-perfect goal that led to a six-goal run.

Within the streak, five different Nittany Lions scored the goals that eventually gave the team their first lead of the day. Malone was one of those players that scored during the run, however, his goal stood out amongst the rest as it was his 100th in his collegiate career.

Coach Jeff Tambroni raved on this accomplishment and what it meant for Malone and the team as a whole.

“The fact that he’s back here, that he’s playing and playing at that level just says a lot about his willingness to continue to drive through any obstacle and back here for your teammates,” Tambroni said. “That’s a terrific accomplishment for him and well-deserved.”

Even with the outpouring of support for Malone passing the 100-goal career marker, his mindset was still on the team first.

“I appreciate it but I got all the support I need on the team,” Malone said. “We’re very lucky, we’ve hung together and we’re going to be the people that are going to make the difference in the game.”

Now, the team that has stuck together through it all and is advancing to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament. Penn State will head down to Annapolis, Maryland, to face Army West Point on May 21.

Due to past scrimmages, Tambroni knows that they play with “tremendous hardware” and the Black Knights will come ready to play.

“We have a pretty good knowledge because we scrimmage them every year but they’ve come a long way,” Tambroni said. “The coaching staff has done a terrific job with this team.”

In the meantime, the team celebrates its third NCAA tournament victory in program history. The last two came in 2019 when the team went as far as the semifinal round.

“They’ve worked so hard to get to this point so we’ll let them celebrate this tonight and pick up the pieces tomorrow and try to get into our Army,” Tambroni said. “Army will present the same challenges, similar to Princeton. So, I think in a lot of ways it might be a similar week of preparation.”

After falling early against a similar team, Penn State will look to right its wrongs and add to Malone’s heroics in an ever-so important quarterfinal matchup with Army West Point on Sunday.

