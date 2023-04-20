One Penn State attacker was added to a prestigious list on Wednesday.

Graduate student TJ Malone was nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, an honor given to the top male and female lacrosse player in the country.

Among the 25 nominees, the West Chester, Pennsylvania, native is the only Nittany Lion listed, becoming the blue and white's first entrant of the year.

In 11 games, Malone has recorded 25 goals and 24 assists en route to a career high 49 points with just one game remaining in the season against Rutgers at 6 p.m. Friday.

The five finalists will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1.

