One Penn State attacker was added to a prestigious list on Wednesday.
Graduate student TJ Malone was nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, an honor given to the top male and female lacrosse player in the country.
TJ Malone is a 2023 @Tewaaraton nominee! Congrats TJ! 🔗: https://t.co/ShCJLN2VQN#WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/U4rhvzWrQk— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 20, 2023
Among the 25 nominees, the West Chester, Pennsylvania, native is the only Nittany Lion listed, becoming the blue and white's first entrant of the year.
In 11 games, Malone has recorded 25 goals and 24 assists en route to a career high 49 points with just one game remaining in the season against Rutgers at 6 p.m. Friday.
The five finalists will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on June 1.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
No. 8 Penn State men’s lacrosse looks to end the regular season on a high note against No. 12 Rutgers
No. 8 Penn State hosts No. 12 Rutgers for its final regular game of the 2023 season after a …