Penn State men's lacrosse attacker Jake Morin earns all-tournament nod

MLAX VS LAF Morin

Jake Morin (35) carries the ball during the lacrosse season opener on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 against Lafayette at Holuba Hall in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went onto defeat the Leopards 21-11. 

 Casey Loughlin

Jake Morin certainly is moving up in the culture rankings.

The Big Ten announced that the junior attacker, Morin, was added to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

His most notable performance was rallying three goals and two assists in the semifinal game against Michigan, cooking for his team.

Throughout the season, Morin bagged 10 goals and eight assists, being a difference maker for his unit.

