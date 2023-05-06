Penn State men's lacrosse attacker Jake Morin earns all-tournament nod

Jake Morin certainly is moving up in the culture rankings.

The Big Ten announced that the junior attacker, Morin, was added to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

CONGRATS to Jake Morin on making the @B1GLacrosse All-Tournament Team! He tallied 3️⃣ goals and 2️⃣ assists in the semifinal game against Michigan. #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/l7OP77kNrP — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) May 7, 2023

His most notable performance was rallying three goals and two assists in the semifinal game against Michigan, cooking for his team.

Throughout the season, Morin bagged 10 goals and eight assists, being a difference maker for his unit.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE