Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Traynor

Penn State attacker and midfielder Jack Traynor (16) tries to find an open shot against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

Graduate student Jack Traynor continued his outstanding campaign against Michigan, and he now has accolades to show for it.

Traynor was named to USILA's Team of the Week for the week of April 17.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native tailed an astonishing six goals against the Wolverines on Sunday and was a big reason why Penn State was able to comeback and beat its rival 11-9.

Traynor now has a team-leading 26 goals on the season and is second on the team in points with 39. Penn State stayed within the top five for the second straight week, as it prepares to take on Rutgers on Friday. The matchup against the Scarlet Knights will close out the regular season.

