Assistant Coach John Haus

John Haus, center, assistant coach of Penn State’s men’s lacrosse team, watches his team play against Stony Brook at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Penn State defeated Stony Brook 15-8.

 Lindsey Shuey

Penn State assistant coach John Haus announced his retirement from professional lacrosse Thursday.

Haus’ professional career started in 2013 following his graduation from Maryland, where he was an All-American.

The Nittany Lion coach tallied 223 points in 100 games played in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Haus has served as an assistant coach at Penn State since 2017, working primarily with the team's offense.

