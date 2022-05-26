Penn State assistant coach John Haus announced his retirement from professional lacrosse Thursday.

Haus’ professional career started in 2013 following his graduation from Maryland, where he was an All-American.

A guy who played the game the right way.John Haus has announced his retirement from professional lacrosse. Both on and off the field, John was a true leader. His remarkable career and character have impacted the sport of lacrosse forever. Thanks for everything, @johnhaus26. pic.twitter.com/g1opJGdkn9 — Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club (@PLLWhipsnakes) May 26, 2022

The Nittany Lion coach tallied 223 points in 100 games played in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Haus has served as an assistant coach at Penn State since 2017, working primarily with the team's offense.

