The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening.

Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team.

Proud to have these three men as our 2023 team captains. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/hGVPVNiM6K — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) September 19, 2022

Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.

Traynor looks to have a strong senior season. A versatile attack and middie, the Downington, Pennsylvania, athlete suffered last season missing eight games due to injury. However, in the six games he played (5 as a starter), he finished his abbreviated season with 23 points.

Medford, New Jersey, native Brett Funk joins Traynor and Haus as captains. The long pole defender holds three Big Ten academic awards and suffered an abbreviated junior year season. Missing 9 games, he ended his junior run with 11 ground balls and 6 forced turnovers in the 5 games (4 as a starter) that he played during the 2022 season.

Coach Jeff Tambroni and his squad anticipate a hard-nose and highly competitive year ahead but are excited to see what is in store for the Nittany lions.

