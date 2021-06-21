B1G men's lacrosse semifinal, Penn State vs Rutgers, Penn State postgame huddle

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State filled a hole on its roster Monday night.

The Nittany Lions officially announced the signing of attackman Nils Barry. It comes just under a year after his initial commitment to Bates College.

The class of 2021 recruit out of San Anselmo, California, stands at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds.

After Penn State lost the NCAA’s all-time leading goal scorer in Mac O’Keefe this offseason, Barry becomes part of a group that will need to fill his shoes on attack.

