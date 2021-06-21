Penn State filled a hole on its roster Monday night.
The Nittany Lions officially announced the signing of attackman Nils Barry. It comes just under a year after his initial commitment to Bates College.
Nils Barry
📍 San Anselmo, CA / St. Ignatius Prep, CA
📊 6’3” / 190@barry_nils #WeAre pic.twitter.com/66rur4LS9b
The class of 2021 recruit out of San Anselmo, California, stands at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds.
After Penn State lost the NCAA’s all-time leading goal scorer in Mac O’Keefe this offseason, Barry becomes part of a group that will need to fill his shoes on attack.
