Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni's team now knows its leaders for the 2022 season.

Brett Funk, Brayden Peck and Brian Townsend will serve as captains for the Nittany Lions for the first time in their collegiate careers.

Funk started 16 games on defense over the last two seasons, and the the senior totaled 22 ground balls and forced seven turnovers through his three seasons with Penn State.

Peck returns for his fifth season under Tambroni. The four-year starting defenseman owns career numbers of 40 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers.

After missing last season due to injury, Townsend will join the team in his fifth year after helping the blue and white win the first Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in program history.

