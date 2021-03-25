Twenty-four picks later, Chris Hogan is still not on a professional lacrosse roster.

The former Penn State midfielder went undrafted in the three-round Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft Thursday night.

Out of high school, Hogan was recruited as a midfielder and played for four years as a Nittany Lion.

As a junior, he led the blue and white with 34 points on 29 goals and five assists.

In his final year at Penn State, Hogan was named a captain alongside fellow Nittany Lions Joe Britt and Brian Shea.

Other than lacrosse, Hogan is most known for his career as a wide receiver in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls, where he caught passes from Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady in championship campaigns 2017 and 2019.

Over his career in the NFL, Hogan accumulated 2,795 career receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

The two-sport athlete announced his intention to join the PLL in February, signing with the league a month before the draft.

