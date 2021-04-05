Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, O'Keefe (3) Reaches for ball
Attacker Mac O'Keefe (3) reaches for the ball against Yale's Brian Tevlin (12) during Penn State Men's Lacrosse's game against Yale. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10. Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium

 James Riccardo

Penn State has once again fallen out of the top-20 teams in the nation.

The Nittany Lions came in unranked in this week's USILA Coaches Poll, appearing out of the rankings for the second time this season.

The blue and white's plummet comes after its 17-10 loss to then-No. 3 Maryland this past Saturday.

Coach Jeff Tambroni's crew will rematch another ranked opponent this week when it hosts Rutgers Saturday.

