Penn State has once again fallen out of the top-20 teams in the nation.

The Nittany Lions came in unranked in this week's USILA Coaches Poll, appearing out of the rankings for the second time this season.

This week's 2021 USILA / Dynamic Men’s Coaches Polls (Week of April 5) are out! New faces! Let's get it this week! pic.twitter.com/w2MO4t3ORJ — USILA (@USILA_Lax) April 5, 2021

The blue and white's plummet comes after its 17-10 loss to then-No. 3 Maryland this past Saturday.

Coach Jeff Tambroni's crew will rematch another ranked opponent this week when it hosts Rutgers Saturday.

