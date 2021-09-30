Penn State added depth for the future in the faceoff position on Thursday.

Faceoff specialist Colby Baldwin announced via Instagram that he would be continuing his lacrosse career in blue and white.

4 ⭐️ junior Colby Baldwin ‘23, F/O, Scarsdale (N.Y.) / @PredsLacrosse has committed to @PennStateMLAX. A standout at @Faceoff_Academy’s I-95 Cup, Baldwin attacks groundballs and has a well-rounded skill set at the stripe: https://t.co/IYbJgx2Uh2 pic.twitter.com/BBUrNulGcN — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 30, 2021

Baldwin is a 4-star recruit for the class of 2023 out of Scarsdale, New York.

The New York native spent his high school career playing for Predators Lacrosse and participated in the Faceoff Academy.

With the addition of Baldwin, coach Jeff Tambroni is bolstering his future for years to come.

