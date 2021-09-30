Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, Glatz (30) Practicing with Arceri (40)

Faceoff Jake Glatz (30) practices with other Faceoff Gerard Arceri (40) during Penn State Men's Lacrosse's game against Yale Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10.

 James Riccardo

Penn State added depth for the future in the faceoff position on Thursday.

Faceoff specialist Colby Baldwin announced via Instagram that he would be continuing his lacrosse career in blue and white.

Baldwin is a 4-star recruit for the class of 2023 out of Scarsdale, New York.

The New York native spent his high school career playing for Predators Lacrosse and participated in the Faceoff Academy.

With the addition of Baldwin, coach Jeff Tambroni is bolstering his future for years to come.

