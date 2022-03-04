After a massive upset against No. 5 Yale, Penn State is looking to build on the win by upsetting another top-10 opponent in No. 6 Penn.

The Quakers come into the matchup with a 1-1 record, boasting an overtime win against No. 7 Duke and a two-score loss against No. 3 Georgetown.

Penn State, currently unranked, is looking to better its record after a shaky start to the season, going 2-3 since the start of the campaign.

In the prior match, the Nittany Lions dominated the Bulldogs in a highly defensive showing to eventually prevail with a decisive 10-6 victory.

Only conceding six goals to Yale, coach Jeff Tambroni said he was pleased with how the defense came together and that his defensemen “played really well.”

“I thought that the rest of the way those guys really just dug in and put a performance on the field is more symbolic of what we want to look like and how we want to perform in that field,” Tambroni said.

Praise was heaped upon the blue and white at the final whistle, as the team pulled together for a more cohesive, teamwork-oriented win.

Looking forward to the game against the Quakers this Saturday in Charlotte, Tambroni made it a point to continue to play more as a unit. In the past, his team would be more reliant on one playmaker.

Penn State would depend on the likes of since-graduated Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe to carry the offensive load in years past. But in 2022, the Nittany Lions are forced to look elsewhere to replace the former attackmen’s production.

“We were so heavily tilted to a Mac O’Keefe,” Tambroni said. “However, I think this year's group has, I would say, a number of talented options that we need to contribute every time we hit the field.”

The fact that Penn State has produced at a strong rate on the offensive end impressed the 12th-year head coach, and he said it speaks volumes of his team’s confidence and its chemistry.

Ahead of its next matchup, the blue and white will need chemistry and confidence on defense as well, as it will go up against the Quakers’ attackman Dylan Gergar.

Gergar has scored 10 of Penn’s 22 goals this year, and the senior — along with his counterparts on the attack — are threats Tambroni won’t take lightly.

“Gergar is definitely having a great year, but they have a number of complementary players around him that are doing a great job of setting him up and are equally as productive and dangerous,” Tambroni said.

Just like on offense, Tambroni said he wants his team to work as a cohesive group to limit Penn’s star attacker’s chances come Saturday and not rely on the efforts of one defenseman “on an island.”

Even with a top-five win under its belt, Penn State still has room to improve. With each coming game, Tambroni said he feels his side is taking strides.

“I do feel comfortable that these young men will continue to keep growing each week,” Tambroni said. “Every time they have a productive outing, I think it's only going to help both the confidence and the overall ability for us to just stay in or win big games moving forward.”

