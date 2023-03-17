Penn State is out to a surprisingly hot start. The Nittany Lions are a season removed from finishing 3-11 and now have a chance to get their sixth win of the season Saturday against Marquette.

The Nittany Lions’ 5-1 record is their best start to a season since 2019. Coach Jeff Tambroni has thrust himself into coach of the year conversation after a tremendous turnaround.

Penn State went through a gauntlet to start the season. The Nittany Lions faced three-straight ranked teams and still found a way to prevail unscathed. Penn State now has a chance to make it five straight on Saturday.

Tambroni’s squad is fresh off a program-defining win over No. 3 Cornell in New York. Sophomore Matt Traynor was the straw that stirred the drink, continuing his breakout season with a hat trick against the Big Red.

Traynor now has 17 goals on the season. A year ago, the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native only scored one goal the entire season. Traynor is now contributing to an offense that’s getting production from all over. Four Nittany Lions now have more than 10 goals on the season.

It’s been a family affair for Penn State this season. Matt’s brother, Jack Traynor, is one of those Nittany Lions with more than 10 points this season. Jack, who’s coming back from an injury, has 20 points with 10 goals and 10 assists on the season.

The recipe for Penn State’s early season success has been a balanced attack and a strong defense. Goalie Jack Fracyon has really matured in the cage, allowing a career-low six goals against Cornell.

The star of the Nittany Lions’ back line has been senior Jack Posey, who was recently named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The Nittany Lions have been giant slayers to start the season, defeating the No. 7, No. 10 and No. 3 teams in the country at the time, all back-to-back-to-back weeks. The blue and white has skyrocketed to the No. 5 spot in the country and will now take on a struggling Marquette team.

The Golden Eagles have had an up-and-down start to the season, starting the year with a 3-3 record. The low point for Marquette was a crushing 21-10 defeat to No. 2 Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles were overmatched playing one of the top teams in the country.

It’s been a two-man attack for Marquette this season. Bobby O’Grady and Jake Stegman are the only two Golden Eagles with more than 10 points this season. O’Grady leads the team with 17 goals, and Stegman leads the team with 22 points.

Penn State’s defense has had a lot of success this season, but O’Grady and Stegman will be one of the more formidable duos the Nittany Lions will face all year.

This Marquette team found a way to beat Michigan by playing some sound defense; however, this very same squad found a way to lose to Bellarmine last week. It has been a Jekyll and Hyde type of season for the Golden Eagles.

When Penn State travels to play Marquette on a neutral site in Levittown, New York, it will mark the first time these schools have squared off.

When the Nittany Lions take on the Golden Eagles, it will be the final test before conference play. Penn State is off to an historic start, but the schedule takes a turn. The Big Ten is ruthless. However, the blue and white has been used to tough tests this season.

Saturday will be a step down in competition for the Nittany Lions as they go for five straight. However, expect a low-scoring, defensive affair where scoring will be at a premium.

