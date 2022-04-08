After dropping its last five games, Penn State was looking to fight its way back into the win column against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions stifled a late comeback attempt from the Wolverines to snatch a 9-8 overtime win at home.

The blue and white got out to an early 2-0 lead after scoring off of back-to-back faceoffs to start the game. Michigan answered with a goal from sophomore Justin Brown to trim the lead to 2-1 with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Junior defenseman Jack Posey scored the Nittany Lions third goal of the game on a fastbreak. Penn State would lead Michigan 3-1 at the end of the 1st quarter.

In response to another strike from Brown, the blue and white scored three on the bounce to take a 6-2 lead into halftime.

Sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions in the second half with a goal on the edge of the crease thirty seconds into the third period.

The Wolverines answered with two goals of their own to quell Penn State’s early second half momentum, and a goal from Dan Reaume put the scoreline at 8-4

In the fourth period, Michigan posted four straight goals to tie it at 8-8 and send the game to overtime.

It was in overtime where the Nittany Lions snatched the victory with a goal from Mac Costin just under two minutes into the extra period.

Early offense leads to success

Penn State capitalized off of Michigan’s unsettled defense multiple times in the first half.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a two-goal lead within the first minute of the game, scoring off of the two opening faceoffs.

They would ultimately build off that momentum and continue the trend of fast pace offense for the rest of the first half.

Penn State caught Michigan off guard, scoring on fastbreaks and turning the Wolverines’ turnovers into blue and white goals.

Everyone in on the goals

The Nittany Lions had six different goal scorers account for six goals in the first half. After overtime, the blue and white had put seven names on the scoresheet Friday.

In comparison, Michigan was only registered two goals from Brown in the first half before adding three more players to the box score.

Unselfishness from the Nittany Lions was a huge reason for the multiple first half goal scorers, moving the ball quickly after faceoffs and clearances to set up goal scoring opportunities.

Fending off the visitors

The Nittany Lions went into the fourth quarter with a four-goal lead.

The Wolverines answered by scoring four straight goals to tie the game at 8-8 eventually sending it to a four-minute overtime period.

The blue and white would win the first faceoff in overtime and Costin would make no mistake in front of goal to claim the game in overtime in a thriller at Panzer stadium.

