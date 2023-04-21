The Nittany Lions came up with a 14-5 victory over Rutgers in a very special game for the team.

Friday was Penn State’s Senior Day, and the Nittany Lions got off to a hot start. The seniors came up big in a game where they had to.

Senior Kevin Winkoff opened the scoring for the game. He got the offense off to a hot start for Penn State.

With 9:36 left in the first quarter, senior Mac Costin scored the second goal of the game and the second goal for Penn State. Jack Traynor continued his great season with another goal in the first quarter to make it a 4-0 game.

Senior defenseman Jack Posey came up with two great plays with his stick and caused two turnovers on the defensive side of the ball for Penn State to help generate the offense.

Thirty-one seconds into the second half, graduate student attackman TJ Malone scored his only goal of the game and opened the scoring in the second half. He ended the day with one goal and four assists.

Malone was put into a different role on Friday; it seemed like he was playing more of the X which is something he hasn’t done a lot of this season.

“I thought he got us off to a great start like immediately. TJ was a catalyst of our offense.” coach Jeff Tambroni said.

Malone was injured last season and has been a key player all year long for Penn State. He leads the team in points this season with 54.

Rutgers wouldn't give up though, as the Scarlet Knights controlled possession for most of the third quarter and scored a goal, but with 55 seconds left in the third quarter Penn State extended its lead to five.

With 12:44 remaining, Kevin Winkoff made a nice fake and scored a goal top corner to give the Nittany Lions a 10-4 lead. Then, a minute later, the Nittany Lions would go up 11-4 with 11:22 left in the game. Mac Hobbs scored his first collegiate goal.

The fourth quarter was all Nittany Lions, as they controlled the majority of possession.

Rutgers did come down and score on its opportunity in the offensive zone late in the fourth quarter, but seconds later Luke Mercer scored his second goal of the game to give the Nittany Lions a 12-5 lead.

With 4:12 left in the game, Kevin Winkoff scored his third goal of the game just 19 seconds after Mercer's goal. Winkoff seemed to be the primary goal-scorer for the Nittany Lions, but it was all a team effort.

“I thought our attack shared a lot of that responsibility,” Tambroni said.

While Winkoff was the team's leading scorer with three goals, there were many other contributors on offense. Luke Mercer and Ethan Long each scored two goals.

Senior Aleric Fyock suited up and took over the goal for Penn State, recording one save. Jack Fracyon had 17 saves and a .773 save percentage which is a career high.

With this win tonight Penn State became the regular season Big Ten champions, and will have a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

It doesn’t seem like there will be much rest during this break. The team wants to stay focused and continue to build on this win.

“This is exactly where we want to be. We just got to keep getting better,” TJ Malone said after the win.

The job isn’t done yet, as the Nittany Lions look forward to competing for the Big Ten championship and potentially even the national championship.

