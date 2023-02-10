Penn State looks to continue its strong start to the season in its upcoming game against Villanova.

The Nittany Lions opened up the season 1-0 with an impressive 21-11 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. An impressive offensive game was put on display by the blue and white this past weekend.

Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor led the way with a monster game, boasting five goals and one assist. He was a major part of Penn State's offense last weekend and looks to be a key contributor as the season progresses.

Graduate transfer Chris Jordan from St. Lawrence also had a strong day with four goals and two assists against the Leopards. He was a key pickup in the transfer portal for the Nittany Lions at the end of last season. He looks to be a big piece of this attack group for Penn State.

This offense will need to have another strong performance this week against Villanova.

The man-up was perfect last game, as Penn State went 2-for-2 in man-up opportunities. Against a hungry Villanova team this week the man-up opportunities will be a crucial part of this game.

Villanova's man-up was the best in the Big East last season with 2.17 man-advantage goals per game. Penn State’s man-down is going to need to be almost perfect to stop this trigger-happy man-up.

Penn State's defense played pretty well, coming up with some crucial blocks in the latter half of last weekend's game. The big question is if Kevin Parnham will be good to go.

The sophomore exited early in last weekend's contest and was sidelined with an injury. He didn’t return to the game, and there have been no updates given on his injury. If Parnham isn’t playing, other defensemen will have to step up for Penn State.

Penn State’s goaltending was also very strong this past weekend, as sophomore Jack Fracyon had 18 saves and a .692 save percentage.

Penn State looks to build momentum this weekend against the Wildcats.

After finishing last season with a record of 9-6, Villanova is looking to start its season off with a bang.

The Wildcats were led by graduate student Matt Campbell, who had 67 points. He was tied for 24th in the nation in goals last season with 45. He will be a key player for the Wildcats this season.

Last year, Villanova was second in shots per game and shots on goal per game in the Big East. This offense is going to definitely test Fracyon and the Penn State defense.

Another key player for the Wildcats is graduate student defenseman Brody LaPorte; he finished with 40 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers. Villanova will lean on him as it gets its season started.

Between the pipes is graduate student Will Vitton who will likely get the nod after starting every game last season. He had a record of 9-6 and a goals-against average of 11.78. He will look to continue being the key in the crease for the Wildcats this season.

Villanova looks to beat Penn State for the second year in a row, and Penn State looks to continue that winning culture that coach Jeff Tambroni preaches.

Last season, the Wildcats defeated the Nittany Lions 13-12. Penn State will try to wash the taste of heartbreak out of its mouth and try to continue its undefeated start to the season.

