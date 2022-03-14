After facing off with three of the top six teams on the bounce, Penn State will receive a reprieve from ranked opponents in a road date with instate-rival Bucknell.

The Bison are 5-1 coming into this matchup, and were riding a five-match win streak before taking its first loss of the season last week against now-No. 13 Boston University.

The blue and white are currently 2-5, coming off of back-to-back defeats against No. 4 Cornell and No. 6 Penn.

To turn this two match skid around, Penn State will be looking to sure up its defense against a Bucknell team that boasts one of the highest scoring offenses in the country.

With no shortage of offensive prowess, the Bison are No. 9 in the country in goals per game (15.33) and have three different players with over 10 goals this year.

One of those players is freshman attacker Connor Davis, who leads the nation in goals per contest by racking up 28 in his last six games for the blue and orange.

Alongside him, senior attacker Alston Tarry and freshman midfielder Cam Doolan each boast a team-leading 10 assists.

Like Bucknell, Penn State has also showcased a scoring prowess, doing so in recent matches. The blue and white scored its second-most goals in a game this season against Cornell, bagging 15 on Saturday.

The youth stole the show in that match, with redshirt freshman attacker Jeb Brenfleck and freshman midfielder Ethan Long both scoring hat tricks.

Three more underclassmen got on the scoresheet in a match the Nittany Lions narrowly dropped by a single score in the final two minutes of the game.

Another theme for Penn State this year has been its well-rounded scoring effort on attack. Unlike previous years, the blue and white can’t rely on one or two scorers to create the brunt of the goals.

Four Nittany Lions have notched over 10 goals so far this season, and are accompanied by three other players who have scored six or more.

As far as assists go, freshman Will Peden leads the Lions with 16 so far this season . However, Penn State’s greatest offensive threat lies with senior attacker Jack Traynor.

Traynor has scored 14 goals and has chipped in nine assists so far this year to lead the team in overall goal contributions with 23.

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State will be looking toward redshirt junior goalkeeper Aleric Fyock to put in another dominant performance.

Despite the recent losses, Fyock has been putting in consistently good displays, racking up 16 saves against Cornell and 11 against Penn.

Defense has been a large focus on Penn State’s game plan going forward, and the defensemen will be looking to continue their strong run of form against Bucknell.

Bucknell’s 7-12 loss against Boston University was the Terriers only ranked matchup of the 2022 season so far.

In their all time history, the blue and white have the series lead against Bucknell, tallying 34 wins and 12 losses to the Bisons since they first met in 1968.

It’s been almost a decade since Bucknell and Penn State last met, not having met since 2013, when the then-No. 16 Nittany Lions took down the Bison in a dominant 11-3 victory.

In order to replicate such a performance, head coach Jeff Tambroni will be looking for his team to put forth a staunch defensive effort against a highly productive Bucknell team.

On the offensive side, The Nittany Lions will likely continue to lean on its youth to slow down the Bison stampede in Lewisburg on Tuesday.

