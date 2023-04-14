Penn State looks to keep the good times rolling as it travels to Michigan.

Fresh off a program-defining victory over Johns Hopkins, the Nittany Lions, a team full of unlikely heroes, have another tough task ahead.

Saturday night under the lights at Panzer stadium, Kevin Winkoff punctuated the Nittany Lions’ comeback with a double-overtime winner from long range. After the primetime thriller, Penn State improved to 7-3 on the season and is now primed for a deep postseason run.

Going into Saturday’s match, Johns Hopkins was ranked No. 6 in the nation with a 9-3 record, and the Blue Jays had an early 5-0 lead against the Nittany Lions. However, slowly but surely, Penn State worked its way back into the contest, and Winkoff found the equalizer with two minutes remaining in regulation.

In both overtime periods, Jack Fracyon stood tall, as he let nothing past him in the cage. The Annapolis, Maryland, native has been a difference-maker this season for the blue and white.

Last year, Fracyon platooned as one of the goaltenders, only making an appearance in seven games. This season, Fracyon has taken advantage of his opportunity and made the most of it.

Penn State’s hero Saturday night was another unlikely name. A year ago, Winkoff wasn’t in Happy Valley. The graduate student transferred over from Binghamton after being named American East First-Team All-Conference.

Winkoff has now taken his game to new heights and is a key player for the No. 5 team in the country. Winkoff was responsible for tying the game at the end of regulation and the eventual game winner in double overtime.

Penn State now stands as the second highest-ranked Big Ten team behind only No. 4 Maryland. With two regular-season games remaining, the Big Ten gauntlet doesn’t get any easier, as all six teams in the conference are ranked within the top 25.

The Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor on Sunday to face No. 15 Michigan. The Wolverines are an underwhelming 5-5 on the season, but their record doesn’t indicate their talent.

Four of Michigan’s five losses this season have come against ranked opponents, which include then-No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 12 Rutgers and No. 8 Johns Hopkins.

The Wolverines have an elite attack that is led by three All-American-caliber players. Michael Boehm, Ryan Cohen and Josh Zawada are the top three in points for Michigan by a wide margin. The three-headed monster is one of the best attacking trios in the Big Ten.

Zawada is the senior leader on the team and has a ton of accolades to his name. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native was named first-team All-Big Ten last year and has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week four different times in his career.

Styles make fights, and Michigan will prove to be a tough test for the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s success this season has been predicated on timely scoring and a stout defense. The Nittany Lions work the shot clock and like to cut the field in half.

The Wolverines play a totally different style of lacrosse compared to the blue and white. Michigan loves to get out and run. The team that controls the possession battle will have a huge advantage come Sunday.

The faceoff battle will be as important as ever on Sunday, and on paper, Michigan looks to have the advantage. The Wolverines have won 59.5% of their faceoffs this season, while Penn State has been shuffling players in and out of the fogo position looking for a consistent faceoff specialist.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Penn State looked destined to finish toward the bottom of the Big Ten. After a pair of top-25 wins, the Nittany Lions now have their sights set on a Big Ten championship.

It has been an impressive rebuild by coach Jeff Tambroni. Penn State has been able to form a top-five team a year removed from a 3-11 season because of transfers and players taking the next step. Sunday will provide another great opportunity to make a statement.

