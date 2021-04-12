With a 2-6 record and sitting in a three-way tie for last place in the Big Ten, there are numerous problems that have plagued Penn State in 2021.

It began with the multitude of struggles after Grant Ament’s departure to the PLL.

An influx of injuries complicated the blue and white’s ability to develop any semblance of team chemistry early in the season.

However, at this point in the 2021 campaign, these excuses have been outdated.

Multiple starters like Brayden Peck and Jack Traynor have returned from injury, and it seems a new facilitator — Mark Sickler — is emerging into a point guard type of role that Ament once played.

After the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 loss against Rutgers, it is clear what the real problem is: defensive inconsistency.

Even if you turned the game off after Rutgers’ seven-goal first quarter, you don’t have to read too far into the fine print to see that Penn State’s defense struggled immensely.

By halftime, Rutgers had somehow managed to more than double Penn State’s shot total, finishing the half with 21 shots to the Nittany Lions’ nine.

When the final whistle was blown, the Scarlet Knights had extended their shot advantage to 39, finishing with an absurd 75 attempts on net.

Colby Kneese, who just weeks ago saved 15 goals against Johns Hopkins, was benched early in the second quarter after allowing eight goals.

Kneese’s replacement, Aleric Fyock, finished with 13 saves, a good statistic on paper, but likely only this high because Rutgers put up 39 shots on the redshirt sophomore goaltender.

Obviously, as the anchor of the defense, there is a high level of responsibility for any squad’s goaltender.

But in Penn State’s case, the problem is more so in the hands of the defensive front.

“We put a lot of pressure on our defense with the amount of possession time that they had,” Tambroni said after the blue and white’s loss to Rutgers. “They put a lot of pressure on us with a more collaborative offensive set.”

After going down 7-1 in the first quarter, coming back was clearly going to be a difficult task.

Lacrosse is such a fast sport, and if a team doesn’t come out running, it gets left behind.

Against Rutgers, this was certainly the case for Penn State.

Its defense couldn’t make stops and that halted the offense from having any opportunities to score.

Sure, the Scarlet Knights have an incredibly talented roster, but it’s not like the Nittany Lions don’t either.

Mac O’Keefe sits one-goal shy of the NCAA’s all-time goal record, while TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds have enjoyed their own varying levels of success in their college careers.

This Penn State squad has the talent to be great, but it’s hard to be consistently elite when the roster is so offensively driven, and the offense isn’t getting enough chances to score.

Similar to clawing back from a 7-1 deficit, it’s also difficult to flip the script on a 2-6 record.

The Nittany Lions look defeated, and Tambroni is certainly aware.

“It's easy to be disappointed, it's easy to be frustrated,” Tambroni said. “At this point, there are results. I think we just have to be tougher and keep grinding.”