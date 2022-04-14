Although it hasn’t been the easiest season for Penn State, one thing that has kept the ship steady has been its senior leadership.

Sporting a 3-8 record on the year, the Nittany Lions have gone through many trials and tribulations throughout the 2022 season with injuries at the forefront and many close losses along the way.

The blue and white honored nearly a dozen seniors in a pregame ceremony before taking on Michigan on Friday, and it came out with an emotional 9-8 overtime victory in the last regular game of the season.

Two of the honored seniors, redshirt senior midfielder Dan Reaume and fifth-year senior attackman Jack Kelly, scored for the Nittany Lions in the victory.

Reaume scored two goals to push his total to 14 on the season, while Kelly, Penn State’s leading scorer, found the back of the net for the 17th time this season.

Coach Jeff Tambroni said despite the team’s underwhelming record, the character and leadership inside the locker room hasn’t wavered.

“When things don’t go as well as you expect, but you have persistent leadership, it reveals the character of our seniors,” Tambroni said. “I have enjoyed every minute with this particular team, and I know the record might not reflect that, but it’s a terrific group of young men.”

That leadership was on full display in Friday’s match.

Leading 7-2 early on, it looked like the Nittany Lions would cruise to an easy win on Senior Day. However, the home team allowed Michigan to come back and force overtime.

Junior midfielder Mac Costin promptly scored the game-winning goal, his second of the game, to cap off a gutsy win for the blue and white.

Although Penn State has lost many close games this season, its “toughness” and “perseverance” has allowed them to compete with most of its opponents, Tambroni said.

Tambroni spoke about the importance of his team bouncing back and getting a win even in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

“They still find a way to prepare hard, believe in themselves and find a way to win,” Tambroni said. “In the fourth quarter and going into overtime, these guys were prepared to manage the adversity and challenges.

“We can certainly learn from this game, both the positives and the things that need work.”

The Nittany Lions will play their penultimate road game of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Johns Hopkins.

The Blue Jays have had an equally tough season, sitting at 5-7 overall with two games remaining on their schedule.

Senior midfielder Garrett Degnon has been a force for Johns Hopkins this season, with 27 goals on the year to lead the team, and he also ranks 10th overall in the Big Ten for goals per game.

Degnon isn’t the only one to stop offensively for the Blue Jays. They have five other players with double-digit goal totals this season and average over 10 goals per game as a team.

Unlike the Nittany Lions, Johns Hopkins comes in having lost two straight games, while the blue and white’s emotional Senior Day win has allowed it to garner some momentum.

With a much-needed win under Penn State’s belt and two tough opponents still looming, Tambroni said he knows his team must keep its focus and composure as the conference tournament draws closer.

“To build momentum, everyone wants to win, but I think it’s important to build persistence to sustain energy and sustain confidence through a really tough stretch of losses,” Tambroni said.

“Building off this win is really important, and hopefully it allows us to channel our momentum against Hopkins and thereafter.”

