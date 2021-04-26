Guess who’s back, back again.

Penn State returned to the USILA Coaches Poll for the first time since the week of March 29 on Monday, coming in at No. 19 in the latest release.

The Nittany Lions made their comeback to the polls with a 10-9 win over Ohio State in Columbus Saturday.

With the win, coach Jeff Tambroni’s team clinched the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. The blue and white will face Johns Hopkins in the first round Saturday at 6 p.m. at Panzer Stadium.

Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams in the latest poll, joined by Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State.

