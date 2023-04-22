With the Big Ten regular season title and tournament seeding on the line, No. 5 Penn State faced off against No. 11 Rutgers in its final regular season game of 2023.

The 14-5 conference win over Rutgers on Senior Day came with an electric start, lock-down defense and a shot at the first seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

It all started with gloomy skies looming over Panzer Stadium, as Jonathan Dugenio took the opening faceoff on the attack against Penn State. However, just like in past weeks, Jack Fracyon stood strong in front of the cage.

“Just time after time after time, I needed them to come up with stops. Jack Fracyon played really well today, he was the backbone of the defense,” Coach Jeff Tambroni said.

The Maryland native ended Sunday with 17 saves against Michigan and repeated those actions on Friday with another 17 saves.

As the defense stepped up, the offense caught fire and scored five straight goals within the first 10 minutes of play. The five goals scored by five different Nittany Lions was the most goals scored in the first quarter since their eight goals scored in the first against No. 7 Yale.

One of the main components of that high flying offense was TJ Malone, who opened the door to many scoring opportunities. The graduate student ended the day with four assists and played a major part in setting up his teammates for a dominant performance.

“I thought he got us off to a great state, like immediately, TJ was the catalyst of our offense,” Tambroni said. “You can tell it this week in practice, he was very focused. It carried over into the game tonight.”

Malone’s efforts in the first half gave way for seven different Nittany Lions to score to hold a 7-3 over Rutgers at halftime.

As the sun began to peak through the clouds headed into the second half, the defense continued its terror over the Scarlet Knight offense. After both teams traded goals coming out of halftime, the game flew by at a stand still.

Then, with a swift goal by Ethan Long in the late stages of the third quarter, the game began to get out of reach for the Scarlet Knights.

With an 11-4 lead in the final minutes of the regular season, the crowd noise took control of the stadium.

That energy fell down to the field where the Nittany Lions tacked on a few more goals, including one from Kevin Winkoff. With that final goal, the graduate student ended the day with a hat trick and was one of three players with multiple goals.

“I thought we did a good job of just stepping back and providing a little bit of nuance to our offense today, stretched out a little bit and utilize some of the talents in there,” Tambroni said. “It was really nice to see some of these guys like Luke Mercer and Matt Hobbs step up and contribute the way they did.”

As the final horn went off to end the game, Penn State players stormed the field in celebration of winning the Friendship Cup title and the Big Ten regular season title.

With his teammates wearing Big Ten regular season champions hats and smiles on their faces, Malone says he still has his eyes set on bigger things.

“As long as we win the Big Ten tournament and national championship, I don’t care,” Malone said.

With the 14-5 victory over Rutgers, Penn State secured at least the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions could take the No. 1 seed, though, if No. 7 Johns Hopkins pulls off an upset win over No. 4 Maryland on Saturday.

