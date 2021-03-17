Penn State is coming off one of the worst performances of its four-game season so far.

Johns Hopkins did not hold back against the Nittany Lions Saturday, beating them 13-6 in Penn State’s most lopsided loss of the year to this point.

The Blue Jays were not ranked before the game, but they looked like they were the higher ranked team against the blue and white.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s team collapsed from the inside with the team's leaders at the forefront.

This season, the Nittany Lions had a lot of players return to give them another shot at a national championship. Another ugly loss, however, has set back those chances significantly.

Right now, there are a lot of areas where Penn State needs to improve, but here are some players who need to clean up their play for the blue and white to be successful.

Gerard Arceri, faceoff specialist

Graduate faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri was dominant in the first two games of the season, but he has not been in the last two.

In the first two games, Arceri was 22-for-34 on faceoffs while winning over 50% in each game. It looked like Arceri was adjusting to the new NCAA faceoff rules quickly.

After the Maryland game, things went downhill for Arceri — he was bit by the violation bug.

Against Ohio State, Arceri turned the ball over multiple times due to holding the ball too long during the faceoff.

Other than the faceoff violations, Arceri struggled at winning them in general.

He posted his worst game so far, only going 13-for-31 at the faceoff-X against the Buckeyes. This was Arceri’s first game without a faceoff win percentage over 50%.

This streak continued in the defeat to Johns Hopkins.

In the blowout loss against the Blue Jays, Arceri was 5-for-14 on faceoffs before being replaced by senior Jake Glatz, who was 4-for-8 on faceoffs.

The game starts with a faceoff, making it one of the most essential positions in lacrosse. Penn State cannot continue to lose faceoffs if it wants to be a winning team.

Mac O’Keefe, attackman

Penn State’s biggest name, Mac O’Keefe has not been his normal self in what may be his final season as a Nittany Lion.

O’Keefe was the lone Penn State player named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the remainder of the 2021 season.

After a few sketchy outings, his chances of bringing home the award are slim at best.

MORE MEN'S LACROSSE COVERAGE

Last season, O’Keefe ranked fourth in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten with four goals per game.

This season, O’Keefe has seven goals in four games, averaging less than 1.8 goals per game.

In other words, the Syosset, New York, native cut his goals-per-game clip in half.

O’Keefe’s decline in production could be because of the attention he draws now that Grant Ament is off playing in the Premier Lacrosse League, but that should not result in a 50% decrease in production.

Another blemish on O’Keefe’s record this year is that he turns the ball over at a high rate. He is second on the team in turnovers with eight.

O’Keefe is one of the two captains on the team and is the leader of the offense for the Nittany Lions, and the offense has been the common denominator in the three losses this season.

Against Johns Hopkins, Penn State did not have a single shot in the third quarter. An offense without any attempts on net doesn’t yield a victory.

O’Keefe, as a captain, needs to get the offense into shape so Penn State can be a contender in the Big Ten.

Jackson Reynolds, attackman

Sophomore attackman Jackson Reynolds has had a bumpy season thus far.

Reynolds has been a turnover machine as of late, and not in a good way.

In the beatdown by Johns Hopkins, Reynolds committed the most turnovers on the team with four. The losses of possession contributed to the underproduction of the offense.

Ball security has been an issue all season for Reynolds, as he leads the team in turnovers with 10 in just the three games he has played this season.

On offense, he has just four points on three goals and one assist. Reynolds has not seen a lot of production offensively this season.

As a freshman, Reynolds did not play much of a role on the Nittany Lion offense with just one goal and one assist.

Although Reynolds is young, he has a lot of work to do to make a significant impact as an offensive weapon for Penn State’s offense — an offense that has been outscored 50-37 in four games and needs someone to step up very quickly to turn the season around.